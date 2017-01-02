Saints’ Payton: Addressing job speculation “would be silly”

NEW ORLEANS — After a third straight losing season, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton limited discussion about his future to the off-season work he expects to begin this week with his current team.

Payton didn’t outright deny he might wind up coaching elsewhere. He did not say he had no interest in coaching another team. But he did assert that some recent published reports about him contained factual errors. He emphasized that the reason he often allows speculation to fester is because he does not want to dignify with responses those reports he views as incorrect and based on unaccountable, unnamed sources.

“We’re not going to address rumours,” Payton said on an end-of-season conference call with media on Monday, a day after a season-ending 38-32 loss at Atlanta. “If we answered those every time, it would be silly.”

Payton took issue in particular with reports that he met with general manager Mickey Loomis after Sunday’s season finale to discuss the coach’s future with the club, calling it “completely false.”

"If I'm going to answer questions to a report like that that's inaccurate, then we only just feed or turn the rumour mill -- so I won't," Payton said. "And that's just the way it is."

Payton did wind up acknowledging that he met with Loomis, but stressed that the pair have met after every game he's coached since his hiring in 2006 -- but mainly to discuss the game that was just played.

"We come in. We have a Gatorade. We talk," Payton said. "Then we get a cheeseburger and we get on the plane."

The Saints, who won their only Super Bowl and have qualified for five postseasons with Payton as coach, have gone 7-9 in three straight years since their last playoff season in 2013. At the same time, the offence Payton designed around quarterback Drew Brees has remained among the NFL's elite; New Orleans finished this season ranked first in total net yards.

Days after the 2015 season ended, Payton said he doesn't envision himself "ever coaching for any other clubs."

"I plan on finishing my career here," Payton said last Jan. 6 . "I'll be here as long as they'll have me."

Within a couple months of those comments, Payton had a contract extension through 2020 paying about $9 million per year, more than any other NFL coach.

Firing Payton now could cost in excess of $30 million in the absence of a buyout agreement, but coaches also can be traded and sometimes are, particularly if they've told management they would like to leave. And there are coaching vacancies this off-season, including with the Los Angeles Rams.

Veteran Saints players have expressed confidence that Payton will return to New Orleans, saying they've seen no indication he wants out or that the club wants rid of him.

"All this is very speculative," Brees said. "I just don't expect that to happen."

Veteran safety Roman Harper, who was part of Payton's first draft class in New Orleans, added, "I expect him to be here and to continue to lead this organization in the right direction like he's done the previous 11 years."