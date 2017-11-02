Saints visit Bears’ Zach Miller in New Orleans hospital

Saints players are doing what they can to help Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller feel more at home during his hospital stay in New Orleans following emergency vascular surgery to save his left leg.

The Saints’ tight ends visited Miller at New Orleans’ University Medical Center on Wednesday, making it clear that the bond between NFL players goes far beyond what jersey you wear.

“He was very appreciative of us thinking of him,” Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui told ESPN’s Mike Triplett. “He’s gotta be here for a week or whatever, and if you can make it feel like home for him a little bit …”

Triplett said Hoomanawanui called the bond between NFL players “a brotherhood.”

“He was alert, and we were just talking like he was one of us. It was a cool 20 minutes or whatever we spent with him. I know he’s got a long road ahead … but it was good to see him.”

Miller suffered a horrific knee injury during Sunday’s matchup against the Saints, and is expected to remain in hospital for about a week following the successful procedure.

Per Triplett, some of the Saints players’ wives are putting together a care package for Miller’s family while others have reached out separately and via social media.