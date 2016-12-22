Seahawks coach Pete Carroll surprised by Sherman’s comments

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he was surprised by the combative comments of cornerback Richard Sherman earlier this week.

Carroll spoke Thursday after Seattle wrapped up preparations for Saturday’s home finale against Arizona.

Carroll said he believed Sherman would have expressed remorse or apologized for his sideline outburst in last Thursday’s game against Los Angeles. Sherman yelled at Carroll and offensive co-ordinator Darrell Bevell for the decision to have Russell Wilson throw a pass from the 1-yard line that was nearly intercepted.

During his weekly availability Tuesday, Sherman did not back down from his stance and offered no apologies. Sherman also threatened to "ruin" the career of a radio reporter as he left the room, a comment he later apologized for on Twitter.

"I was a little surprised. I just think, like he said, you guys got after him pretty good and it got to him a little bit and didn't really maybe get everything out in the way that he wanted to," Carroll said. "We've been together throughout the week to make sure that everything is in the right place for us. We're fine here."

Carroll declined to say if there was any punishment for Sherman.

"We're done with it right now. Whatever we do, we do inside internally and it's been taken care of," he said.

Carroll added that punter Jon Ryan still has not been completely cleared from concussion protocol but he was hopeful it would happen later Thursday. Ryan was injured on a 26-yard run on a fake punt in the fourth quarter against the Rams.