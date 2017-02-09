Six quarterbacks who could start for the Buffalo Bills in 2017

• Bills to part ways with Tyrod Taylor?

• Team in prime position to draft a QB

• Surprising number of veteran starters on the market

Now that their coaching staff has been put together the next big question for the Buffalo Bills is who is going to lead the team in and out of the offensive huddle next year.

This problem isn’t unique to this coaching staff — the Bills have struggled to find a franchise signal caller ever since Jim Kelly retired after the 1996 season. And though Tyrod Taylor has produced solid numbers the last two season (his 94.2 passer rating in a Bills uniform is easily the best of the post-Kelly era), the team is apparently wavering on picking up his option for next season.

With three potential NCAA QBs projected to go in the first round, the draft is certainly an option to acquire a franchise pivot. But what makes this year unique is the plethora of available former starting quarterbacks.

Should they opt to take a pass on the 2017 QB draft class — or even draft a quarterback and set about bringing him along slowly — here are some veteran options Buffalo could turn to:

COLIN KAEPERNICK

2016 stats: 12 games, 59.2 CMP%, 2,241 yds, 90.7 QB rating

Kaepernick certainly has experience winning at a high level. He’s played in a Super Bowl and made three straight conference championship games. However, that was followed by two years where at times he looked like he shouldn't even be in the league.

By the numbers, he does have appeal as he put up 2,421 passing yards, 16 TDs against just four interceptions, and two rushing TDs in 12 games this season. He’s a system-specific player, so pairing him with zone read–friendly coaches is a must.

Whether the Bills have interest or not, he may end up in the AFC East anyway as he's been connected to the New York Jets for a while. The Jets also recently hired his former receivers coach in San Francisco to be their new offensive coordinator.

TONY ROMO

2015–16 combined stats: 5 games, 68.8 CMP%, 913 yards, 82.5 QB rating

Many are saying Romo's desired destination is Denver, but the Broncos are reportedly unwilling to overpay for an aging QB. So that potentially leaves open the possibility of a trade to another destination. Say, Buffalo.

Age and injury risk are factors that would make any administration pause when evaluating Romo, and you'd need to back him up adequately. But Romo has the most proven track record of any QB on this list and, health permitting, gives you a chance to win now.

AJ M C CARRON

2015–16 combined stats: 8 games, 66.4 CMP%, 854 yards, 97.1 QB rating

The Cincinnati Bengals backup has a small sample size as a starter, which may scare people off due to the struggles Brock Osweiler had in converting to a full-time QB1 in Houston this year.

AJ has started four games and played in nine in four seasons. He does have a winning pedigree, however, as he won two championships at Alabama. As Marvin Lewis once told me, “He was raised right,” so from a football perspective you know you’re investing in a professional.

The Cleveland Browns are rumoured to want him as he has a relationship with Browns head coach Hue Jackson from their shared time in Cincy. But will the Bengals really trade within the division?

He’s got just one year left on a rookie contract as a former fifth-round pick, so this is the time Buffalo could trade for him and give the Bengals compensation before he hits the open market.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

2016 stats: 6 games, 68.3 CMP%, 502 yards, 113.3 QB rating

The biggest plus is that he’s a Patriot, so you know he’s been developed with great fundamentals and habits. He’s not just good for his intangibles, either — this year he put up 502 pass yards and two TDs in the two games he started during Tom Brady’s suspension, winning both of them.

Garoppolo has one year left on his contract so the reigning Super Bowl champions will be motivated to move him and get compensation for the QB they’ve groomed. It seems unlikely they'd trade within the division, but the Patriots love getting draft picks for players they can't afford to keep.

MIKE GLENNON

2016 stats: 2 games, 90.9 CMP%, 75 yards, 125.4 QB rating

Glennon is interesting more for his potential than his production. Glennon has not started a game since 2014. However, in his previous starting experience he has a 2–1 TD-to-interception ratio, and there will always be a market for a big QB with a big arm.

TYROD TAYLOR

2016 stats: 15 games, 61.7 CMP%, 3,023 yards, 89.6 QB rating

Sometimes the most obvious solution is the one right in front of your face. The best outcome for Taylor and the Buffalo Bills might be if he stayed put.

In the new-age NFL having a QB with athleticism and mobility is key — Taylor has both in spades. He’s also a competent passer, putting up 37 passing TDs to just 12 interceptions in two seasons with the Bills. Not to mention, a cap hit of less than $16 million for a starting QB is good value.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks showed having a cheap QB and building around him is a wise move.

And remember, the Denver Broncos wanted Taylor before he signed with Buffalo because of his relationship with Rick Dennison. Dennison was the QB coach of the Ravens when Taylor was the backup to Joe Flacco.

Dennison is now in Buffalo and new head coach Sean McDermott wants to run a conservative offence, leaning on the running game and defence. Taylor is perfectly qualified to execute it.