Steelers release former first-round pick Justin Gilbert

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to wait for cornerback Justin Gilbert to get it together.

Pittsburgh on Monday released the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft following an unremarkable stay with the team.

While searching for depth in the secondary, the Steelers acquired Gilbert from Cleveland in August in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft. Gilbert failed to make any significant impact defensively, playing almost exclusively on special teams in 12 games with Pittsburgh.

Gilbert has one interception and 30 tackles in 35 games across three seasons.