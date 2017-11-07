TE Miller on IR because of left knee injury

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) carries the ball against the New York Giants. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have placed tight end Zach Miller — recovering from surgery to save his left leg — on injured reserve.

Miller had surgery in New Orleans to repair a torn artery he suffered while dislocating his knee during a loss to the Saints on Oct. 29. He was injured when he landed in the end zone trying to make a touchdown catch.

Miller was released from the hospital on Monday. He likely faces surgery to repair ligament damage in the knee. With Miller going on IR, the Bears signed tight end Ben Braunecker on Tuesday.

Chicago (3-5) is coming off a bye and hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

