Terrell Owens reacts to second straight Pro Football Hall of Fame snub

Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, yet for a second consecutive year he has been snubbed of a spot in the Pro football Hall of Fame.

Owens broke the news Saturday night on his Twitter account.

Brian Dawkins, John Lynch, Isaac Bruce, Ty Law, Tony Boselli, Don Coryell, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby and Kevin Mawae were among the other finalists not elected to the Hall.

Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, quarterback Kurt Warner, defensive end Jason Taylor, safety Kenny Easley, place kicker Morten Andersen and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ended up being the Class of 2017.

Owens was a five-time first-team All Pro and one of the most dynamic playmakers the game has ever seen. He spent eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, two contentious years with the Philadelphia Eagles and three impressive campaigns with the Cowboys. He finished his career with one-year stints in Buffalo and Cincinnati.

His 15,934 career receiving yards ranks second only to Jerry Rice and his 153 receiving touchdowns is third behind Rice and Randy Moss. On paper, he had a better career than current Hall of Famers like Michael Irvin, Chris Carter and Andre Reed.

In 2016, his first year of eligibility, Owens was beaten out by Brett Favre, Marvin Harrison, Orlando Pace, Ken Stabler and Kevin Greene.