Texans’ J.J. Watt raises over $200K for Houston flood relief

Superstar defensive end J.J. Watt has raised over $200,00 and counting for ex-Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston.

Watt, who has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Texans, created a relief fund on Sunday after torrential rain has flooded Houston, and many of its surrounding areas.

The $200,000 goal was reached within hours, and Watt has since updated the page with a new hope of raising half a million dollars in donations.