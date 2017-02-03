Watch: Tom Brady, Marshawn Lynch, Gronk play video games with Conan

We’re not entirely sure Bill Belichick would approve of this but Tom Brady spent time playing video games with Conan O’Brien a few days before the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Conan’s popular “Clueless Gamer” segment on his late-night talk show has featured several athletes in the past including Von Miller, Josh Norman and Conor McGregor.

Brady is always poised in the pocket on the field yet admitted he isn’t the most patient gamer.

“I’ve broken a lot of remotes in my day and broken a lot of TVs,” he said.

The future Hall of Famer was joined by his teammate LeGarrette Blount, Falcons veteran defensive end Dwight Freeney, plus Clueless Gamer veterans Rob Gronkowski and Marshawn Lynch.

The group battled it out and Beast Mode stole the show as usual.

Check it out.