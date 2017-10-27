Tony Romo cat commentary was bright spot in ugly Dolphins-Ravens game

Tony Romo has received near-universal acclaim for his seamless transition from star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys to colour commentator with CBS Sports. His in-depth analysis and ability to predict specific plays an offence is about to run has endeared him to fans, and Romo looks and sounds more comfortable in the broadcast booth with each passing week.

This was apparent during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, but one highlight many fans might’ve missed—considering it occurred with less than two minutes remaining in a game the Ravens were winning 40-0—was when a random cat made a cameo.

There’s always the possibility of comedy when animals wander onto the gridiron and Romo, along with Jim Nantz, made the most of it.

Romo’s cat commentary was a bright spot in a game that was a disaster for many reasons. Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso crushed Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a questionable hit. Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh grabbed Ravens backup QB Ryan Mallett by the throat. Dolphins defensive end William Hayes flagrantly poked Ravens offensive lineman Austin Howard in the eye. (Hey, Dolphins, chill out. It’s only a game.)

Among the fans delighting in the call on social media was NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales. She was watching the game with her dog, Blue.

Turns out Blue was nearly as excited as Romo was when the cat showed up.