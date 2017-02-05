Twitter Reaction: Patriots make history in wild Super Bowl LI

Never count out Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Trailing by as many as 25 points in the second half, the Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history to stun the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

In a tale of two halves, the Twitterverse had no problem bashing Brady and Co. early on.

Then came the complete and utter disbelief, culminating with New England sealing the win on the first possession of overtime.

One of Twitter’s highlights of the night came from Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard, who agreed to go on a date with a fan. At the time of the agreement, the Falcons were leading 28-3.