Urbik released by Dolphins with injury settlement

Miami Dolphins center/guard Kraig Urbik snaps the ball for quarterback Ryan Tannehill during NFL football minicamp, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the team's training facility in Davie, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

DAVIE, Fla. — Offensive lineman Kraig Urbik, a contender to start for the Miami Dolphins at left guard this season, has been released with an injury settlement.

Urbik, sidelined by a knee injury, was released Saturday. He played in all 16 games with six starts last year, and has 63 career starts.

Ted Larsen, initially expected to be the starting left guard, is expected to miss at least half the season with a torn biceps. Other candidates for the job include Anthony Steen and Jesse Davis.

More from Sportsnet
NFL Season Preview 2017: Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Johnston
Patriots' Julian Edelman out for season with torn ACL
Associated Press