Watch: Brady throws pick-6 as Falcons dominate first half of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field after throwing an interception during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (Eric Gay/AP)

With a chance to make history, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots floundered in the first half of Super Bowl LI.

After a scoreless first quarter, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offence turned it up a notch with a pair of touchdowns — one on the ground from Devonta Freeman and the other a bullet throw from Ryan to Austin Hooper.

And in a moment when many would expect No. 12 to answer right back, Brady did the complete opposite.

NFL on Twitter

The biggest comeback in Super Bowl history is just 10 points, so Brady and company have plenty of work to do in the second half.

More from Sportsnet
Tomlinson, Warner, Davis part of 7-man Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Associated Press
Terrell Owens reacts to second straight Pro Football Hall of Fame snub
Mike Johnston