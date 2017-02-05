Watch: Brady throws pick-6 as Falcons dominate first half of Super Bowl LI

With a chance to make history, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots floundered in the first half of Super Bowl LI.

After a scoreless first quarter, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons offence turned it up a notch with a pair of touchdowns — one on the ground from Devonta Freeman and the other a bullet throw from Ryan to Austin Hooper.

And in a moment when many would expect No. 12 to answer right back, Brady did the complete opposite.

The biggest comeback in Super Bowl history is just 10 points, so Brady and company have plenty of work to do in the second half.