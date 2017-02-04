What to watch for: The key matchups of Super Bowl LI

• Belichick has a history of squashing offences

• Falcons own the backfield advantage

• Which defence will create the most pressure?

The best match-up of Super Bowl LI may not even unfold on the field.

Offensive co-ordinator Kyle Shanahan has taken the Atlanta Falcons to new heights this season (sorry, terrible pun), leading the NFL’s best offence to nearly 35 points a game in the regular season and playoffs. The Falcons have the MVP favourite under centre and a wealth of talent and depth to go along with Shanahan’s imaginative play-calling.

But on the other sideline is Bill Belichick, a Hall of Fame coach looking for an historic fifth Lombardi Trophy. Not only does he too have an innovative play-caller in Josh McDaniels and arguably the greatest QB to ever play the game, but Belichick has a history of shutting down some of the best offences the NFL has ever seen on the biggest of stages.

Remember the 1990 Buffalo Bills, who had the league’s best offence led by Jim Kelly and put up a 50-burger on the Raiders in the AFC title game? Belichick shut them down.

Or how about the Greatest Show on Turf? Belichick held the 2001-02 Rams to just 17 points on the way to his first title with the Patriots.

Sunday's on-field matchups offer plenty of intrigue, sure, but the best will take place on the sidelines.

Here are three other things to watch out for in Super Bowl LI.

FLYING START

The first five minutes of this Super Bowl could be the most important. I know that sounds ridiculous, but how Atlanta has started games this season has often dictated the pace.

The Falcons’ top-ranked offence doesn’t need a lot of time to bury opponents. The NFC title game was proof Atlanta has the firepower to take a double-digit lead before the nachos are ready.

Matt Ryan has led the Falcons to opening-drive touchdowns in eight straight games, and Atlanta is 7-1 in those contests. The Falcons are built to play with a lead, and giving one up often leaves little chance of a comeback.

But the Patriots defence poses a significant threat to that streak: New England hasn't surrendered an opening-drive touchdown in 14 straight, which is why the outcome of Atlanta’s first series could be a sign of things to come.

The last time the Falcons didn’t open a game with seven? Week 10’s loss to the Eagles in which Atlanta mustered just 15 points, by far their lowest of the season.

If Belichick and defensive co-ordinator Matt Patricia can cause disruption early on for Matt Ryan and company, it could go a long way in slowing down the Falcons juggernaut.

BACKFIELD OF DREAMS

“Tom Brady versus Matt Ryan” and the pass-heavy offences have dominated many of the headlines in the lead-up to this game, but the guys lining up behind those quarterbacks could be the difference.

Atlanta boasts one of the league’s best running back duos. Often you’ll see a team feature two different types of backs prominently: a hard-nosed, between-the-tackles runner and a change-of-pace speedster who can make a difference in the pass game. But the Falcons’ tandem is more dangerous than that. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman can both do it all.

Falcons RB Tandem 2016 season Runs Yds Rec Yds TDs Devonta Freeman 227 1079 54 462 13 Tevin Coleman 118 520 31 421 11

Defensively, we know the Patriots will make a point of using double coverage to take Julio Jones out of the action. If they succeed, we’ll see our fair share of this pair.

On the opposite sideline is your typical backfield tandem: LeGarrette Blount is a big bruiser, while Dion Lewis (or James White) is well versed in catching passes in the flats and on screens. There’s a good shot we’ll see a whole lot of one or the other on Sunday.

If New England can get the run game going with Blount, expect the Patriots to use him often in an attempt to control the clock and keep Atlanta’s offence off the field. If the Falcons neutralize Blount, Lewis or White could feature much more prominently.

UNDER PRESSURE

The pass rush: every quarterback’s worst enemy.

The Giants and Broncos have shown us in the past what happens when Tom Brady can’t get comfortable, rendering the Patriots’ game plan essentially useless. The Seahawks — the only team to beat Brady this season — employed the same strategy in Seattle's Week 10 win at Foxborough.

Now Brady wasn’t pressured often in the AFC title game, but when he was the difference was glaring.

Matt Ryan, on the other hand, has managed better when under pressure this season.

But still, No. 2 is only human. We mentioned the Falcons’ loss to Philadelphia above, and, not surprisingly, the Eagles got after Ryan relentlessly in that game.

According to the New York Times, Ryan was pressured in all but three of his passes that night. Against the Seahawks, Brady saw more pressure than he had at any other time this season. As the NYT points out, Brady’s completion percentage drops 23 points when he’s under pressure, while Ryan’s falls by 19.

Neither the Patriots or Falcons were among of the league’s best at getting after the quarterback this season, ranking 16th and 18th in total sacks, respectively. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s leader in Vic Beasley (15.5), but no one else managed more than five. New England was led by Trey Flowers (7) in that department, but lack a game-changing pass rusher.

Both Brady and Ryan are susceptible to mediocrity when under pressure, but whether either defence can get after them Sunday night is a whole other question.