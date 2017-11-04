Will Buffalo Bills bounce to make push for NFL playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills were riding high entering Week 9’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.

Fresh off a dominant 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders last Sunday at home, the Bills were in the driver’s seat in the AFC wild-card picture at 5-2 and there was even chatter of Buffalo challenging the New England Patriots for a division title.

Either way, Buffalo looked primed to snap its 17-season playoff drought.

And then Sean McDermott’s team put up a dud at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills offence turned the ball over three times, committed a season-high 11 penalties for 99 yards, Tyrod Taylor was sacked a career-high seven times and the usually-stout defence was gashed for 194 rushing yards.

Now, this is the NFL we’re talking about. Every team has a bad game here and there, especially in 2017. But with so much pressure on the Bills to snap their post-season skid, will Buffalo be able to bounce back from Thursday’s embarrassing prime-time loss?

“Looking at that game against the Jets, I’m not wondering if they can make the playoffs. I’m wondering if they can win another game this year,” Sportsnet’s Gare Joyce said on the SN Hot Stove Saturday morning. “It was a complete crash and burn against just a very, very bad team that’s a long way below ordinary.”

“It’s pretty dire right now. Any bounce that Buffalo had early on, the shine’s gone off it.”

Joining Joyce and Roger Lajoie on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Mark Boffo agreed, adding that “it almost seemed like the spotlight got a little to big for (Buffalo).”

“If they win that game and go to 6-2 … I’m prepared to say they are getting in if they win that game. And now the seed of doubt’s been planted for myself, personally, and I think a lot of the Bills Mafia out there.”

While Thursday’s loss definitely put a dent in the Bills’ push to the playoffs (and their confidence), Buffalo is still very much in control of the AFC wild card.

Divisional rivals Jets (4-5) and Miami Dolphins (4-3) are in the picture, but neither has been particularly consistent so far this season. Outside of the AFC East, the Tennessee Titans (4-3), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) and Baltimore Ravens (4-4) are the only other AFC teams with at least four victories heading into Sunday’s action, and one of the first two will presumably win the AFC South in the wake of Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

There’s no doubt the Bills’ latest loss was a tough one, and Buffalo teams of the past have struggled to bounce back from similar failures, but McDermott’s Bills have showed a resiliency early this season that has been lacking so far this millennium from other Buffalo outfits. But only time will tell how they respond to their biggest challenge of 2017.