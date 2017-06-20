Alfred Dunhill Championship cancelled for 2017

Organizers say the Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year while improvements are being made to Leopard Creek Golf Club. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Organizers say the Alfred Dunhill Championship will not take place this year while improvements are being made to Leopard Creek Golf Club.

South Africa’s Sunshine Tour, which co-sanctions the event with the European Tour, says the course in Malelane, Mpumalanga, will "not be ready to host a championship event" during the upgrades.

South African golfer Brandon Stone won the event in December 2016.

