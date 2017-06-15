Blimp goes down at U.S. Open; operator says pilot ‘OK’

A blimp used by TV appears to crash during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open says the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, says the company’s operations team on the ground reported on the pilot’s status.

He says he has no additional information on the crash that happened during the tournament’s opening round in Erin, Wisconsin.