Brooke Henderson breaks course record at CP Women’s Open

Canadian Brooke Henderson shot an 8-under-par 63 on Saturday to break the course record at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club and vault herself into contention at the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

Her third-round score allowed her hold down second place heading into the clubhouse. She’ll enter the final round at 7-under-par.

The 19-year-old from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is now within striking distance to win on home soil.

Not bad considering she struggled on Thursday with an opening-round 3-over-par 74, and barely recovered to make the cut.

Henderson is the No. 10 women’s golfer in the world. She has four career LPGA victories, including one this season back in June.