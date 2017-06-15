Canadian Adam Hadwin ties U.S. Open record for consecutive birdies

Adam Hadwin tees off. (Ray Carlin/Star-Telegram via AP)

Canadian Adam Hadwin tied the U.S. Open record for consecutive birdies made on Thursday.

Hadwin is currently three shots back of Rickie Fowler for the lead after the first round of play.

