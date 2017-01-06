Davis Love III to miss 12 weeks after snowboarding incident

Davis Love III is expected to miss up to 12 weeks of action after breaking his collarbone in three places.

The incident occurred while he was on a snowboarding trip with his son in Sun Valley, Idaho on Friday.

Love was scheduled to start his 2017 season at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 12 but could now be sidelined until the end of March. Doctors expect that he will be able to start swinging a club in six weeks.

While his better days are likely behind him, the 52-year-old climbed as high as No. 2 in the world rankings and has compiled 21 career PGA Tour wins including winning the PGA Championship in 1997. He also captained the U.S Ryder Cup team in 2012 and 2016, leading the latter to their first win since 2008.

In 15 events last season, Love had no finishes in the top 25, but he only missed the cut three times.

Love will be inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame on Sept. 26, 2017.