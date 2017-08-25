In Gee Park takes two-stroke lead after second round of CP Women’s Open

OTTAWA — In Gee Chun shot a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead on Friday after two rounds at the CP Women’s Open.

Chun sits alone at 8 under at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

American Marina Alex, who led after the first round, moved into a three-way tie for second with Brittany Lincicome and Mo Martin at 6-under par.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied on her final hole of the day to get to the projected cut line of 1 over.

Martin had four birdies on the back nine including one on No. 18.

Lincicome matched it two groups later when she drained her own birdie on the final hole.