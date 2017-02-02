Mackenzie Hughes dons Auston Matthews jersey at Phoenix Open

The Phoenix Open has long been known as golf’s biggest party, and the 16th hole is especially raucous. This leads to golfers climbing out of their comfort zones to entertain the fans.

Southern Ontario’s Mackenzie Hughes decided to appeal to the home crowd on the 16th hole by shouting out local boy Auston Matthews.

Unfortunately for Hughes, Matthews-mania didn’t quite rub off on the course as he ended up with a bogey on the par-three 16th.

Hughes is currently tied for 110th with a score of three-over 74 after the first round.