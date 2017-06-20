Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Phil Mickelson, longtime caddie ‘Bones’ to part ways
Phil Mickelson listens to his caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay before hitting from the fifth tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Eric Risberg/AP)
Mackay, who is not retiring, is the only full-time caddie Mickelson has had in a career that has brought him 45 victories worldwide, five majors and a spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Mickelson says his brother, Tim Mickelson, will caddie for him the rest of the year.
Mickelson did not play the U.S. Open to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in California. Mackay was at Erin Hills scouting the golf course on the odd chance Mickelson was able to make it in time.