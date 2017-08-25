Pieters misses cut, Webster leads at Made In Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Defending champion Thomas Pieters missed the cut at the Made In Denmark tournament, as Steve Webster took a one-shot lead after two rounds of the European Tour event on Friday.

Pieters, the world No. 29, was the highest-ranked player in the field, but shot 74-70 and was 2 over the expected par cut line.

Webster, who led overnight with Wade Ormsby and Matt Wallace, shot a 1-under 70 and was on 8-under overall at the Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Paul Dunne (68), SSP Chawrasia (68), Marc Warren (64), and David Horsey (67) were a shot off the lead. Warren, the 2014 champion, had missed the cut in his previous eight events.

Making his 500th European Tour appearance, Europe Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn shot 68 to make the weekend on 1 under.