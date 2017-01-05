Tiger Woods commits to three PGA Tour events

Tiger Woods’ return to golf is heating up as the 14-time major winner committed to three more PGA Tour events in 2017 on Wednesday.

Woods committed to the Farmers Insurance Open (Jan. 26-29), Genesis Open (Feb. 16-19) and The Honda Classic (Feb. 23-26).

When he takes the links at Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open, it will be his first official PGA Tour start since August of 2015. Woods has been held out of competitive play over the past couple of years due to back problems that included multiple surgeries.

He last played at his foundation’s own tournament, the Hero World Challenge, on Dec. 1-4 where he posted a 73-65-70-76 to finish 15th and led the field with 24 birdies.