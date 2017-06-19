Tiger Woods releases statement thanking fans, players for support

Tiger Woods released a statement on Monday, thanking fans and fellow players for their support since Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in May.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” read the statement. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Golfer Martin Kaymer released a video back in June, expressing his support for the fallen champion, who’s had his legendary career derailed by injuries and scandal.

Woods blamed an unexpected reaction to prescription medication for his May arrest. His arraignment has been delayed until August.