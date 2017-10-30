Tiger Woods to make return at Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he will make his return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 30.

Woods, a five-time winner of the event, has been out since February due to a back injury. It was initially thought that the 41-year-old would sit out the remainder of 2017.

The 14-time major winner recently pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge from May. He is also entering a program to settle a drunk driving charge.