Tiger Woods shows off bizarre Christmas tradition

Every family has their own way of celebrating the holidays, although most Christmas traditions are pretty standard: midnight mass, big family dinners, egg nog, Christmas movie marathons and the like.

That’s not the case for Tiger Woods, whose family’s favourite tradition is a little … different. The golfer tweeted a photo of himself on Thursday dressed as “Mac Daddy Santa,” a shirtless, blonde goateed, Raider cap-wearing bad ass.

Sure it’s a little creepy, but so is Krampus and that’s a thing people do.

So let’s just hold back on the judgement and be grateful he blessed the Internet with this wonderful gift.