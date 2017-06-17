Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
U.S. Open filled with limitless possibilities, few stars
Brooks Koepka hits a ball out of the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Ashley Landis/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
ERIN, Wis. — The U.S. Open is wide open going into the weekend.
Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood share the 36-hole lead at Erin Hills. And if that’s not enough of a traffic jam at the top, 18 players are separated by three shots to start the third round.
But that’s not all that makes the possibilities so limitless Saturday.
Only eight shots separate the leaders from the players who made the cut on the number. That’s the lowest differential after 36 holes in the U.S. Open, mainly because until 2012, everyone within 10 shots of the lead made the cut at the U.S. Open.
Now consider that the largest 36-hole comeback in U.S. Open history was 11 shots by Lou Graham in 1975. It’s wide open.