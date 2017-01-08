Gotta See It: Teams play AHL Outdoor Classic through downpour

The 2017 AHL Outdoor Classic between the Ontario Reign and Bakersfield Condors played through a torrential downpour on Saturday night, and created must-see hockey in the process.

The game, which took place in Bakersfield, Calif., was eventually won by the Condors 3-2 in overtime, after conditions had improved.

However, throughout the second period, the teams were playing through conditions like these:

The rain caused so much water to build up on the ice that the players literally looked like they were skating on water.

As mentioned, ice conditions steadily improved as the night went on, but the fact that the AHL let this game go on through the storm was... an interesting decision.