Canada defends Spengler Cup title with victory over HC Lugano

DAVOS, Switzerland — Cory Emmerton scored the game-winning goal and added an assist as Canada defeated HC Lugano 5-2 Saturday in the final of the 2016 Spengler Cup.

Nick Spaling had an empty-net goal and two assists while Chay Genoway, Marc-Antoine Pouliot and Andrew Ebbett also scored for Canada, which won its second straight Spengler Cup title and 14th overall.

Dario Burgler had both goals for Lugano, which lost to Canada in the final for the second straight year.

Zach Fucale made 40 saves in picking up his fourth straight win at the tournament.

Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 36 shots before being replaced by Stefan Muller, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.