Canada scores late in third to edge HC Davos at Spengler Cup

DAVOS, Switzerland — Andrew Ebbett’s goal late in the third period stood as the winner as Canada beat host HC Davos 4-3 on Tuesday in round-robin action at the Spengler Cup.

Mason Raymond, Cory Emmerton and Jacob Micflikier also scored for Canada, who bounced back from a disappointing 7-4 loss to HK Dinamo Minsk on Monday.

Per Ledin struck twice for HC Davos (0-1-0), while Daniel Rahimi also found the back of the net.

Emmerton had a short-handed breakaway eight minutes into the second period, showing patience to put the puck past Davos goalie Gill Senn for a 2-1 lead.

Rahimi's shot from the point made it through traffic and past Montreal Canadiens prospect Zach Fucale in net for Canada to tie it 2-2 just over five minutes into the third period.

Micflikier responded on the power play minutes later. He fired a low wrist shot on net, with his teammates screening Senn, to make it 3-2.

Ebbett redirected a shot from Genoway, bouncing it off the ice and into the goal to give Canada a 4-2 lead.

Ledin's second goal of the night cut into that lead with just under five minutes left to play in the third, but Canada held on for the win.