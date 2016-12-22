Alex DeBrincat, Logan Brown cut from Team USA WJC roster

Alex DeBrincat and Logan Brown were cut Thursday from Team USA’s roster for the world junior championships.

DeBrincat, a Michigan native, is second in OHL scoring this season with 30 goals and 60 points in 28 games. He was drafted 39th overall in 2016 by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 19-year-old was a member of Team USA’s bronze medal roster last year but his tournament was interrupted by an ejection for spearing in the first game and a shoulder injury in the second.

The Erie Otters forward had one goal in five games. The club’s general manager, Dave Brown, reacted to the news on Twitter Thursday.

Brown, 18, has missed playing time this year with an injured wrist. He has eight goals and 21 points in 15 games for the Windsor Spitfires. The centreman was drafted 11th overall by the Ottawa Senators in June.

Team USA last won gold at the tournament in 2013. The Americans will face Latvia to open the world juniors on the afternoon of Dec. 26 while Team Canada will take on Russia later that day.