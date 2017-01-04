Canada advances to WJC final with win over Sweden

MONTREAL – Canada has advanced to the world junior hockey championship final with a 5-2 win over Sweden.

The Canadians will face the United States for gold on Thursday.

Julien Gauthier scored near the midway point of the second period to give Canada a 3-2 lead.

Connor Ingram was pulled from Canada’s net after allowing two goals in the first eight minutes of the game.

Carter Hart relieved him in net, shutting the door the rest of the way.

More coming.