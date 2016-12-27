Canada holds Slovakia to six shots in easy victory at WJC

TORONTO — Team Canada made easy work of their second opponent at the world junior hockey championship, rolling over Slovakia 5-0 on Tuesday night.

The Canadians outshot the Slovaks 44-6, Connor Ingram pitching the easy six-save shutout. Ingram faced two shots in the first period, one shot in the second and three in the third.

Jeremy Lauzon, Taylor Raddysh, Anthony Cirelli, Thomas Chabot and Michael McLeod all scored for Canada, which took over first place in Group B (six points).

The Canadians continue the preliminary round of the world juniors against Latvia on Thursday night followed by a tough test against the Americans on New Year’s Eve.

Canada got a challenging Russian squad in their tournament opener on Monday night -- a 5-3 win -- with the Slovaks posing a lesser threat that was apparent early and throughout the evening.

The Canadians controlled the puck almost without exception over the first 20 minutes, outshooting Slovakia 14-2 and coming up with a handful of quality chances, including one in the opening minutes by Matt Barzal. Barzal, a New York Islanders first-round pick, was coming off a three-point outing against the Russians.

Despite the obvious skill discrepancy between the two teams, the Slovaks worked hard to keep the Canadians to the outside and when that failed six-foot-four goaltender Adam Huska bailed them out, turning everything aside in the first.

Huska, the New York Rangers' final pick in the 2015 NHL draft (184th overall), is currently attending the University of Connecticut following a stint with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

Slovakia also put their enormous size to good use, six-foot-four, 209-pound centre Adam Ruzicka levelling Barzal in the neutral zone at one point. Barzal had his right arm raised in the air, trying to glove a puck when he was stood up thunderously by Ruzicka. The B.C. native stuck around for the remainder of his shift before getting repaired on the bench afterward for a cut on his forehead.

Ingram was getting the start on the back-to-back for Canada following Carter Hart's wobbly, but ultimately successful showing against Russia (three goals on 17 shots). A Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick from the tiny southern Saskatchewan town of Imperial, Ingram currently leads the Western Hockey League with a .935 save percentage.

Little was required of him. Two Canadian forwards had more shots themselves than the Slovaks as a team in the first -- Julien Gauthier managed five while Barzal fired three.

"We've got to stay patient with our game, but at the same time (stay) relentless," head coach Dominique Ducharme said before the game. "It might take longer, we just want to be sticking with our plan."

It was the 17th shot that finally beat Huska, Lauzon fed off the rush by Tyson Jost, who opened the scoring one night earlier against Russia. Lauzon, a 19-year-old defensive prospect of the Boston Bruins who plays for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL, added an assist later in the period when his point shot was deflected by Cirelli.

The Canadians ultimately got four past Huska in the second, including a power-play goal by Raddysh, the Ontario Hockey League's current scoring leader (61 points), and a Chabot point blast, also with the man advantage.

Canada had more goals (4) after 40 minutes than Slovakia had shots (3). The Slovaks managed just one shot in the second compared to 17 for the Canadians.

McLeod added the final Canadian goal early in the third, with Ingram stopping the three shots he faced.

The 19-year-old has registered shutouts in each of his last three starts, two for Canada (the other a 21-save blanking of the Czech Republic in pre-tournament play) and the other with Kamloops. Ingram stopped all 29 shots for the Blazers in a 4-0 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Dec. 4, his final appearance before joining Team Canada.