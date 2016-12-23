Canada-Switzerland WJC takeaways: The first tough test

TORONTO — As Canadian players streamed off their bench to mob overtime hero Nicolas Roy along the Air Canada Centre boards, they looked like a team that had actually won something—or at least won something more than an exhibition contest.

But that was all Canada came away with Friday night: a 4-3 victory over a game Switzerland side in the team’s final tune-up ahead of this year’s world junior championship. The game may not have counted for anything but the celebration was still well earned because the Swiss challenged Canada unlike any team they’ve faced thus far, overcoming a nightmare start to fight their way back into the contest and frustrate the Canadians in the process.

You can look at this two ways. It’s either a good thing Canada finally received a tough test before the tournament begins on Monday, so that the team understands how to face the type of situations that talented outfits such as the Russians and Americans will provide. Or it’s a bad thing that Canada faded significantly after a blistering start, taking their collective foot off the gas and struggling to generate offence for vast swaths of the game.

Who knows—maybe it’s both. What we do know is the next time Canada plays—Boxing Day vs. Russia—it will count for something and the team will surely be looking to handle its affairs with much less difficulty than they experienced Friday night. And with that in mind, here are some things you can take away from Canada’s first hint of adversity.

Solving the van puzzle

When Canada and Switzerland met in the preliminary round of this tournament one year ago, Swiss net minder Joren van Pottelberghe gave the Canadians fits, stopping 32 of 35 shots and forcing the game to overtime practically all by himself. Canada eventually won in a shootout but van Pottelberghe was easily the game’s first star. Considering the Swiss have just five NHL draftees on their roster, it was likely going to take another tremendous effort from the Detroit Red Wings draftee to come away with a win Friday.

But, boy, it didn’t look like that would be the case early on. Canada scored three times in the game’s first seven minutes, including a criminally soft goal by defenceman Dante Fabbro, who simply threw the puck in van Pottelberghe’s direction from nearly the blue line and watched it travel untouched into the back of the net.

But van Pottelberghe settled in from there, stopping everything else the Canadians threw at him until overtime when Roy jumped on a point shot that bounced off the end boards and backhanded in the winner.

It never quite felt like Canada was in danger of losing Friday’s game. But from midway through the first period until Roy’s goal, it was clear Canada wasn't going to run away with it, either. And much of that was due to van Pottelberghe, who again carried his out-gunned team into overtime against Canada.

At the lonely end of the rink

Meanwhile, in the Canadian net, Carter Hart had a varied evening. He didn’t face a shot until nine minutes into the game, as Canada poured it on in the Swiss end and took a three-goal lead. But he had to make the save of the first period moments later, when a Canadian player’s stick exploded on a powerplay rush, which allowed Swiss penalty killer Yannick Zehnder to skate in alone.

Zehnder worked left to right on Hart, who stuck with him all the way and made a spectacular save. The stop was even more impressive considering the second-round Philadelphia Flyers pick had essentially been staring at his skates in Canada’s end for 95 per cent of the game up to that point.

But Hart allowed Canada’s first goal of pre-tournament play in the second period, when crafty Swiss forward Nico Hischier—who was incredibly dangerous whenever he touched the puck—beat him in close. Later in the frame, it was Hischier again blitzing into the zone undisturbed, taking a pass and picking a corner on Hart— who was moving left to right with little time to track the shot—for his second of the night.

Then, in the third, Hart surrendered his softest goal of the game, allowing a Dominik Diem shot to trickle through his pads and roll just across the goal line to even the score. Those three goals came on just eight shots, which says one thing about the lack of action Hart saw and another about his difficulty stopping the puck.

The third goal was the only one you could truly pin on Hart, who was given little help by his defence on the first two. Hischier’s tallies developed very quickly and clearly caught Canadian defenders off guard. But goaltending was a discernable weakness for Canada at last year’s tournament, and the team will surely be looking for more out of its starting goaltender.

It’s all about balance

This iteration of the Canadian juniors is built on balance and depth, with goal scorers and playmakers up and down the roster. The fourth line is meant to be just as dangerous as the first, which is why head coach Dominique Ducharme essentially rolled his lines through Canada’s three exhibition games, giving almost equal ice time to all four. Friday night, 11 Canadian forwards played 13 minutes or more, with the highest ice time being logged by Pierre-Luc Dubois, who played 16 minutes and 49 seconds.

We’ll see if Ducharme carries this approach throughout the tournament or if he begins to trust certain units over others and awards his ice time more selectively. But if Canada can continue to roll four lines, they can essentially play as a slump-proof team.

Consider that through their three pre-tournament games, 16 different Canadians scored a point, and the team’s 13 goals were spread across eight different players. If one unit isn’t finding success, another has picked up the slack right behind them.

To that point, several Canadians had strong games Friday night but Dylan Dube and Matthew Barzal stood out. Dube played with great energy and made an impact all over the rink, earning a well-deserved nod as Canada’s player of the game. Barzal was a consistent source of liveliness as well, setting up several scoring chances both at even strength and on the power play. He gave Canadian fans a scare when he hobbled to the dressing room with an apparent injury in the second period but he returned shortly thereafter and didn’t appear to be significantly impaired by whatever was bothering him.

Doing their homework

After his team had to kill seven penalties in its first exhibition game against Finland, Ducharme demanded Canada play more disciplined hockey. Two days later, the group responded by taking only two penalties against Czech Republic in their second warm-up game. Problem solved.

But the worrying trend Ducharme observed in that game was turnovers, as the Canadians gifted the Czechs several quality scoring chances off of poor passes and broken possessions. Once again, the team’s response was on point, as the Canadians took extra care of the puck in the early going against the Swiss, dominating possession throughout the first period.

Switzerland didn’t even manage a shot until nearly halfway through the first, and the only glaring giveaway in the opening frame took place when a Canadian player’s stick broke in his hands. Other than that unfortunate equipment malfunction, Canada was very mindful with the puck and didn’t allow the Swiss to generate anything easily.

But the Canadians lapsed in the second, failing to carry over the tremendous pressure they brought early on and allowing the Swiss to carry the puck with less resistance more often as the game played on. A couple ill-timed line changes in the second period allowed Switzerland to generate odd-man rushes and Canada’s reduced pace burned them halfway through that frame when Switzerland won a faceoff in its own end and quickly mounted an attack the other way.

The Swiss earned a clean zone entry before Diem found a streaking Hischier, who flew straight up the heart of the Canadian defence unchecked. Hischier took the pass, made a move and beat Hart glove side for Switzerland’s first goal of the game. Then, later in the period, Hischier snuck through the Canadian defence again, taking a pass just above the hash marks and firing through a slight screen to beat Hart a second time and put the Swiss within a goal.

Canada played with much more gusto in the third, putting all kinds of pressure on the Swiss and playing much of the period in the attacking end. If not for several key saves by van Pottelberghe, Canada wouldn’t have needed overtime to earn a victory.

But the mid-game lull allowed the Swiss to drag themselves back into it and let van Pottelberghe find his feet. Surely Ducharme will ask his team to tighten up its neutral zone checking and play with more consistent energy when the games begin to count on Monday.