Carter Hart to start, Mitchell Stephens to miss game vs. Latvia

Carter Hart will get the start in goal for Team Canada for their game against Latvia Thursday night.

The decision comes one game after Canada’s other goalie Connor Ingram registered a 5-0 shutout against Slovakia on Tuesday, although he only faced six shots.

In Hart’s first start of the tournament he led Canada to a 5-3 win over Russia, but only made 14 saves in the process.

Mitchell Stephens will not play in the game against Latvia due to a lower-body injury he suffered in the game against Slovakia after a collision with Miroslav Struska. Stephens missed the third period of the Slovakia game for what the team called “precautionary reasons.”