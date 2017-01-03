CHL Notebook: Hischier’s WJC impressive, but has work to do in QMJHL

It’s best to simmer on talk of Nico Hischier being a candidate to go first overall in the 2017 NHL draft, although having a big world junior tournament for a non-Big Five team is a portent of pro-level success.

The Halifax Mooseheads star is most assuredly a household name after Monday’s heroics in Toronto, where he sniped both Switzerland goals in the World Junior Championship quarter-final as his side outplayed Team USA before falling 3-2. The 17-year-old affirmed that, barring some utter catastrophe after he returns to the Mooseheads, he is probably pushing to be drafted somewhere in the range of compatriot Nino Niederreiter. Back in 2010 Niederreiter, now a reliable contributer with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, became the highest-drafted Swiss player ever when he went No. 5 overall to the New York Islanders.

There is a tendency — outside of the people doing the night-in, night-out evaluation — to give too much stock to performance in big tournaments. Two recent examples of players who put up points at the WJC and didn’t justify their draft slot upon reaching the NHL: Nikita Filatov with Russia in 2008 and Magnus Paajarvi-Svensson with Sweden in ’09. Hischier seems to have a high motor, to apply some football coach-speak, so that shouldn’t be taken as a direct comparison.

Hischier’s stat line for the WJC – four goals, seven points, across five games – is not on par with what Patrik Laine and Jesse Puljujarvi did for gold medal-winning Finland at the 2016 WJC. That’s not the context, though. A draft-year player who puts up a point per game while playing for a nation that is not in the Big Five – Canada, Finland, Sweden, Russia, the U.S. – is rare, since he’s likely doing it with less help and less offensive zone time.

A short list of these players includes the aforementioned Niederreiter (Switzerland, 2010), Marko Dano (Slovakia, 2013) and Leon Draisaitl (Germany, 2014), who are all on the way to being long-term successful NHLers.

The enhanced hype notwithstanding, opinions on Hischier will be moderated after all the viewings with him in the QMJHL. The Mooseheads are paddling upstream in the Q's Maritimes Division with a much younger roster than the Saint John Sea Dogs, Charlottetown Islanders, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Acadie-Bathurst Titan. By the same token, it often takes a newcomer a half-season to adapt to major junior and Hischier has already racked up 23 goals and 48 points across 31 games for the Mooseheads.

Contrary to the convenient narrative, this draft isn't weak, like a redux of 2012. It's probably more like 2014. That year lacked the one cannot-miss prospect whom every team loved, but the top 25 was full of players who are already influential on the NHL – not only top picks such as Aaron Ekblad and Draisaitl, but Robby Fabbri (No. 21 to St. Louis) and David Pastrnak (to Boston).

Otters firm up middle, adding Foegele

The road to the MasterCard Memorial Cup might go right through the faceoff dot, at least according to the Erie Otters' latest pre-trade deadline move. Ahead of Friday's overage trade deadline, powerhouse Erie traded with the Kingston Frontenacs to pick up two-way centre Warren Foegele (Carolina), who is a 60.1 per cent faceoff man this season.

That gives Erie a second drafted 20-year-old, along with Kyle Pettit (Vancouver), to put in the middle with Dylan Strome once the WJC ends. Depending on what coach Kris Knoblauch needs on a particular night, the move could also free up OHL scoring leader Alex DeBrincat to work on right wing.

The expectation is that once the OHL trade deadline passes on Jan. 9, the rich – the league-leading London Knights, Memorial Cup host Windsor Spitfires, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and the Otters – are going to be a lot richer. One thing to keep in mind when it comes to the teams outside that group with star 19-year-olds – the Kitchener Rangers with Jeremy Bracco (Toronto), or the Oshawa Generals with Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay) and Mitchell Vande Sompel (Islanders), for example – is that folding one's hand can be a bad look. What seems like a smart long-term move in the 140-character universe might not sit as well with the rank and file of fans who paid upfront for 34 home games with the expectation of a competitive team.

Four Broncos' legacy reverberates across CHL

Last Friday, 30 years to the day of the tragedy, a memorial was unveiled at the site where a bus crash claimed the lives of Swift Current Broncos players Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff. Working through the grief and paying a proper tribute is particular to Swift Current, the WHL and southwestern Saskatchewan. Attention should be paid to how Bill Lee, a family friend of the Krugers, remained persistent in seeing the memorial come to realization.

It's hardly a stretch to say it still resonates with those who are old enough to have been aware of major junior hockey in 1986, or have an appreciation of the game's history. For all the progress in major junior over the past three decades – a more diverse player pool, year-round dedication to the sport, more professionalized coaching, a reduction of fighting – bus trips in winter driving conditions remains an absolute. It's impossible not to look at each player's face frozen in time – Kresse and Kruger, smallish scorers; Mantyka, a heart-and-soul protector of younger teammates and Ruff, a 16-year-old with a high ceiling – and not relate to other players who were at similar phases of their careers.

Canadian NHL team prospect of the week: Thomas Chabot, D, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

With Team Canada, the Ottawa Senators first-rounder is the leading defenceman scorer in the WJC with seven points (3G-4A, +2) across five games. The 19-year-old has recorded a point in each contest and also shepherded Canada through a dicey stretch of the second period in the quarter-final against the Czech Republic, when he had three points, including the go-ahead goal that involved a risky toe drag through the high slot. Chabot's calmness with the puck has set him apart during the under-20 tournament.

New name to know: Will Warm, D, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

As one of four underclassmen on the Oil Kings' back end, Warm has hit his stride, handling top-four minutes and contributing on the power play for a team that is somewhat ahead of schedule with their rebuild. The 17-year-old rookie is an all-around defenceman, but Warm, who has five goals and 14 points across 37 games, showed some offensive spark by scoring goals in Edmonton's first two games after the Christmas break.