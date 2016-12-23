CHL Power Rankings: Players to watch at the WJC

1.) Joel Eriksson-Ek (Sweden)– was a man amongst boys in Plymouth at the summer showcase. He got into 9 NHL games and played well, but being sent back to Sweden was the right call to allow him to play more minutes. He’s got the entire toolbox at his disposal and if he plays to prove like he belongs in the NHL, he may end up as one of the tournament’s top players.

2.) Dylan Strome (Canada)– will be leaned on not to just produce points, but to act as Canada’s go-to leader. He has experienced the disappointment of having lost an OHL final, and last year’s out-of-the medal finish at the WJC, as well as being sent back from the NHL earlier this season. He’s super competitive and has the ability to put Canada on his back.

3.) Eeli Tolvanen (Finland)– makes something happen every time he’s out on the ice. Tolvanen is smallish in size, but makes up for it with grit and determination. He shoots a ton, skates well and doesn’t seem fazed by the task at hand. He’ll have many sets of scouts eyes upon him as he’s expected to be a top 10 pick in June. He possesses a shoot-first mentality.

4.) Alexander Nylander (Sweden)– his tenure within the Buffalo Sabres organization has exhibited that of a roller-coaster. Tuesday’s announcement that he will be loaned to Sweden for the world juniors is huge. Nylander put up 9 points as an underage player last year, helping the Swedes make the bronze medal game. He’s got all-world talent and an air confidence to go with it.

5.) Nico Hischier (Switzerland)- some say he’s better at this age than former Mooseheads star Nikolaj Ehlers was when he played in Halifax. Hischier had a short adjustment period starting his season in the QMJHL, but since October 26th, the Swiss prospect has scored 18 goals and added 17 assists in just 18 games played. He’s amongst the highest risers on just about every draft prognosticator’s list and this will be a perfect place to show he belongs near the top of every team’s list.

6.) Anthony Cirelli (Canada)- without a doubt, he was Canada’s best all-around player in the summer and has done nothing in the regular season with Oshawa to discredit that. Cirelli has performed on the big stage before, so he shouldn’t be rattled by what the WJC has to offer. Point production won’t be the only indicator to gauge Cirelli’s success in this event.

7.) Ilya Samsonov (Russia)- never been a fan of taking a goalie in the first round, but then again it’s hard to argue with the success the Washington Capitals have had in the draft, particularly at that position. Samsonov sees his fair share of time in his second season in the KHL and should be well-positioned to re-introduce himself to North America for what is expected to be another strong entrant by the Russians.

8.) Olli Juolevi (Finland)- tied for the points lead amongst defencemen (9 assists in 7 games played) in a gold medal winning year in 2016, what will the Vancouver Canucks prospect do for an encore? With some fire power absent up front, Juolevi will have to bring more than his puck distribution skills to the table if Finland has any chance of repeating.

9.) Tyson Jost (Canada)- a relative unknown to CHL fans, Jost shunned Everett to play at the University of North Dakota. He’s tenacious, versatile and mature well beyond his years. Having been prepped for this event by playing against men, Jost should be ready to produce the same way he has during pre-tournament play.

10.) Danila Kvartalnov (Russia)- is the epitome of a Valeri Bragin type player. He’s responsible in all three zones, plays a pro-style game and will likely be part of the leadership group regardless of whether or not he wears a letter. Kvartalnov was Russia’s most consistent player centring the team’s top line during the 2016 CIBC Canada-Russia series.