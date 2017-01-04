Connor Ingram to start for Team Canada against Sweden at WJC

Team Canada is sticking with what works and turning back to Connor Ingram as their goaltender in the World Junior Championship semifinal game.

Canadian coach Dominique Ducharme made the announcement on Wednesday and decided to stick with the goalie who led Canada to a 5-3 quarterfinal win over the Czech Republic.

In three WJC appearances, Ingram has an .866 save percentage, better than only the Czech Republic’s Daniel Vladar who had an .864 mark. Swedish goalie Felix Sandstrom is sixth with a .917 save percentage.

The Canadian team faces Sweden, winners of Pool A, in the semifinal.

The game will take place in Montreal Wednesday night at 7:30. You can follow along with live scoring updates here.