Czech Republic edges defending champs Finland in opener

MONTREAL – Michael Spacek scored with 1:18 left in regulation time to lift the Czech Republic to a 2-1 victory over defending champion Finland at the world junior hockey championship on Monday night.

Spacek, a Winnipeg Jets prospect with the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels, fired a shot through traffic from just inside the blue line that went inside the post to decide what was a tight-checking opening game of the tournament for both teams.

Daniel Krenzelok also scored for the Czechs, who are seeking their first world junior medal since they took Bronze in 2005. That is their only hardware since winning back-to-back gold in 2000 and 2001.

Joona Luoto scored for Finland, which has won two of the last three world juniors including last year at home.

The Czechs outshot Finland 30-23.

Each team scored in the first period.