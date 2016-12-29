Denmark beats Czech Republic in thrilling OT win

The Cinderella Denmark team just keeps rolling.

The Danes beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime on Thursday to earn their second win of the tournament. Although the Czechs held a 1-0 lead after the first period and a 2-1 lead after the second period, Denmark got a tying goal from Nikolaj Krag mid-way through the third and a winning goal from Mathias From less than a minute into overtime.

With the win, Denmark improved to 2-1 at the WJC and sit tied with the Czechs at five points for second place in Group A. Denmark holds the tiebreak advantage.