Denmark beats Czech Republic in thrilling OT win

Denmark's Mathias From celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime period to beat the Czech Republic 3-2. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

The Cinderella Denmark team just keeps rolling.

The Danes beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime on Thursday to earn their second win of the tournament. Although the Czechs held a 1-0 lead after the first period and a 2-1 lead after the second period, Denmark got a tying goal from Nikolaj Krag mid-way through the third and a winning goal from Mathias From less than a minute into overtime.

With the win, Denmark improved to 2-1 at the WJC and sit tied with the Czechs at five points for second place in Group A. Denmark holds the tiebreak advantage.

United States holds on for narrow victory over Russia at WJC

Otters' DeBrincat caught in U.S. team's WJC politics