Ducharme yet to decide on Canada’s starting goalie vs. Latvia

TORONTO — Canadian world junior team coach Dominique Ducharme has yet to decide who’ll get the start in net when his team returns to the ice Thursday night against Latvia.

Connor Ingram made six saves for the shutout in a 5-0 win over Slovakia on Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre.

Carter Hart was the early favourite to be the regular starter but he allowed three goals on 17 shots in Canada’s 5-3 win over Russia on Monday.

Ducharme says he’s confident with either goaltender in net.

He says he'll discuss plans with team brass before finalizing his decision Thursday.

Latvia has opened the tournament with a pair of losses and been outscored 15-2.