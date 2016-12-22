The Hockey PDOCast, Episode 124: World Junior Preview

Archives | iTunes | Podcatchers

Jeff Marek joins Dimitri Filipovic to help preview the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament. Topics include: how this particular one stacks up against ones from past years, whether Team Canada brought all of the right players, and which prospects you should be keeping a close eye on.

Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:

1:15 Prospects, prospects, prospects

16:40 This year vs. Last year

25:00 Nolan Patrick’s absence

29:30 Pierre-Luc Dubois’ slow start

32:45 USA‘s stacked forward group