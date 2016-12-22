The Hockey PDOCast, Episode 124: World Junior Preview
Team Czech Republic goalie Daniel Vladar stands in his crease as Team Canada players celebrate Anthony Cirelli's game winning goal in the first period during World Junior pre-tournament hockey action Wednesday December 21, 2016 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/CP)
Jeff Marek joins Dimitri Filipovic to help preview the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament. Topics include: how this particular one stacks up against ones from past years, whether Team Canada brought all of the right players, and which prospects you should be keeping a close eye on.
Here’s a quick rundown of the topics covered:
1:15 Prospects, prospects, prospects 16:40 This year vs. Last year 25:00 Nolan Patrick’s absence 29:30 Pierre-Luc Dubois’ slow start 32:45 USA‘s stacked forward group