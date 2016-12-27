Kaprizov’s five points lead Russia to demolition of Latvia

TORONTO — Kirill Kaprizov led the offensive surge, finishing with three goals and two assists as Russia earned its first win at the world junior hockey championship on Tuesday by downing Latvia 9-1.

Russia’s line of Kaprizov, Alexander Polunin and Mikhail Vorobyov dominated Latvia, combining for 13 points. Polunin had two goals and two assists while Vorobyov chipped in with four helpers.

Kirill Belyayev, Pavel Karnaukhov, Danil Yurtaikin and Yakov Trenin also scored as Russia (1-1-0) bounced back from a 5-3 loss to Canada in its tournament opener on Monday. Yegor Rykov added three assists.

Rudolfs Balcers, who plays for the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, scored the lone goal for Latvia (0-2-0), which opened its tournament with a 6-1 loss to the United States at Air Canada Centre.

Russia led 3-0 after the first period and blew the game open early in the second, scoring three times in the first 5:04 to make it a 6-1 contest.

Vladislav Sukhachyov made 25 saves for the win. Gustavs Grigals and Denijs Romanovskis combined to stop 31-of-40 shots in a losing cause.

Both teams return to action on Thursday. Russia will play the U.S. while Latvia faces Canada.