Memorial Cup-champion Spitfires hire Letowski to replace Thompson

The Memorial Cup-champion Windsor Spitfires have a new head coach.

The OHL team officially promoted associate coach Trevor Letowski on Friday to replace Rocky Thompson, who left last week to lead the Chicago Wolves, the AHL affiliate of expansion the Vegas Golden Knights.

Letowski has been on the Windsor bench for the past two seasons. He previously coached with the rival Sarnia Sting.

As a player, Letowski played 616 NHL games with Phoenix, Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.