Memorial Cup-champion Spitfires hire Letowski to replace Thompson

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Memorial Cup-champion Windsor Spitfires have a new head coach.
The OHL team officially promoted associate coach Trevor Letowski on Friday to replace Rocky Thompson, who left last week to lead the Chicago Wolves, the AHL affiliate of expansion the Vegas Golden Knights.
Letowski has been on the Windsor bench for the past two seasons. He previously coached with the rival Sarnia Sting.
As a player, Letowski played 616 NHL games with Phoenix, Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.