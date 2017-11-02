The Next Ones Podcast: Dale Hawerchuk talks Svechnikov, Suzuki

In the debut episode, Jeff Marek and Sam Cosentino run down the latest news across the Canadian Hockey League.

They are joined by Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk for a discussion on the team’s No. 1 picks from the 2017 Import and OHL drafts, Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Suzuki. Currently injured, Svechnikov remains the projected No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a player Hawerchuk just can’t get enough of when he’s on the ice. Suzuki, 16, is third in rookie scoring in the OHL and fitting right in with the team, according to his coach.

In the QMJHL, the 10-2-2-2 Rouyn-Noranda Huskies remain one of the top teams in the league and ranked fifth in the CHL. How are they bucking the trend of reaching a Mastercard Memorial Cup and having to re-tool? Jeff and Sam have the answer.

Finally, the CIBC Canada/Russia Series begins Monday in Moose Jaw with the WHL squad kicking things off against the barnstormers from Russia. The series is important for any player looking to make an impression on Hockey Canada ahead of the World Junior Championship camp in December. Jeff and Sam take a look at the WHL roster and offer their thoughts on some of the players they are most excited to see.