OHL Playoffs: Steelheads beat Generals to advance to third-round

OSHAWA, Ont. – Trent Fox scored the winner in the second period to lift the Mississauga Steelheads past the Oshawa Generals 3-1 on Saturday and clinch their Ontario Hockey League second-round series.

Stefan LeBlanc and Nathan Bastian also chipped in for the Steelheads, who won the series 4-1. They’ll next play the Peterborough Petes in the Eastern Conference final.

Joe Manchurek responded late in the third for Oshawa.

Matthew Mancina made 22 saves for the win in net as Kyle Keyser kicked out 36 shots in defeat.

Mississauga was scoreless on four power plays and the Generals were 0 for 5.

OTTERS 6 KNIGHTS 3

ERIE, Pa. -- Taylor Raddysh had the eventual winning goal to go along with two assists as the Otters took a 3-2 series lead with a Game 5 win over London.

Jordan Sambrook, Alex DeBrincat and Anthony Cirelli each scored once and added an assist for Erie. Patrick Fellows and Dylan Strome also scored.

Max Jones had two goals for the Knights, who host Game 6 Sunday. Janne Kuokkanen had the other.