OHL Playoffs: Steelheads grab 2-1 lead over Generals

OSHAWA, Ont. — Spencer Watson had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Mississauga Steelheads routed the Oshawa Generals 7-4 on Tuesday to take the lead in their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Nicolas Hague, Owen Tippett and Brendan Harrogate all had power-play goals as Mississauga took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Vili Saarijarvi scored at even strength for the Steelheads, while Matthew Mancina made 29 saves for the win.

Renars Krastenbergs struck twice for the Generals, while Jack Studnicka and Danil Antropov also found the back of the net. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 30-of-36 shots in 47:05 of work, getting chased by Watson’s third goal. Logan Gauthier turned aside 6-of-7 shots.

Game 4 is in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday night.

Mississauga went 4 for 5 on the power play and the Generals were 3 for 7 with the man advantage.

---

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Semyon Der-Arguchintsev had the eventual winner as Peterborough skated past the Fronetancs.

The Petes now lead their best-of-seven series 3-0.

Adam Timleck and Alex Black also scored as Peterborough built a 3-0 lead by the second intermission.

Linus Nyman replied for Kingston, which will host Game 4 on Thursday.

---

OTTERS 3 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. -- Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Erie topped the Knights to take a 2-1 lead in their series.

Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Otters.

Janne Kuokkanen responded for London, which hosts Game 4 on Thursday.

---

ATTACK 4 GERYHOUNDS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- Petrus Palmu had the power-play winner at the 8:20 mark of the third period as the Attack tied their series with Sault Ste. Marie 2-2.

Chase Campbell, Nick Suzuki and Jonah Gadjovich rounded out the offence for Owen Sound.

Boris Katchouk and Morgan Frost did the scoring for the Greyhounds, who will host Game 5 on Friday.