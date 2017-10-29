OHL Roundup: Damiani scores winner as Rangers edge Battalion

KITCHENER, Ont. — Riley Damiani’s first-period goal stood as the winner as the Kitchener Rangers edged the North Bay Battalion 2-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.
Adam Mascherin also scored for the Rangers (8-6-1).
Justin Brazeau scored for North Bay (5-8-2).
Luke Richardson turned away 30 shots for Kitchener. Julian Sime kicked out 35 shots for the Battalion.
The Rangers went 0-for-2 on the power play while North Bay went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
—
STEELHEADS 4 ICEDOGS 1
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jacob Cascagnette scored the winner on a power play as the Steelheads topped Niagara.
Nicholas Canade, Nicolas Hague and Shaw Boomhower also scored for Mississauga (5-9-0).
Danial Singer scored for the IceDogs (7-4-3).
—
STING 6 FIREBIRDS 2
SARNIA, Ont. — Sean Josling scored twice to lift the Sting over Flint.
Jordan Ernst, Drake Rymsha, Adam Ruzicka and Jordan Kyrou supplied the rest of the offence for Sarnia (14-1-0).
Jack Phibbs and Ryan Littlejohn had goals for the Firebirds (6-7-1).
—
FRONTENACS 3 SPIRIT 2 (OT)
KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored 2:42 into overtime as the Frontenacs rallied over Saginaw.
Tyler Burnie and Ryan Cranford also scored for Kingston (6-5-3).
Cole Coskey and Blade Jenkins had goals for the Spirit (3-8-2).
—
SPITFIRES 5 ATTACK 4
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jake Smith knocked in the game-winning power-play goal 12:45 into the third period as Windsor beat the Attack.
Logan Brown, Aaron Luchuk, Cole Purboo and Thomas Stevenson also scored for the Spitfires (9-5-1).
Aidan Dudas, Kevin Hancock, Ethan Szypula and Nick Suzuki scored for Owen Sound (8-4-2).
—
PETES 8 BULLDOGS 3
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Semyon Der-Arguchintsev and Logan DeNoble each scored twice as the Petes routed Hamilton.
Christopher Paquette, Bobby Dow, Jonathan Ang and Adam Timleck also scored for Peterborough (10-5-1).
Marian Studenic, Matthew Strome and Arthur Kaliyev scored for the Bulldogs (6-4-4).
—
STORM 4 KNIGHTS 0
GUELPH, Ont. — Anthony Popovich stopped all 37 shots he faced as the Storm shut out London.
Cam Hillis, Ryan Merkley, Nate Schnarr and James McEwan provided the offence for Guelph (7-6-2).
Joseph Raaymakers kicked out 26 shots for the Knights (5-9-1).
—
OTTERS 4 WOLVES 1
ERIE, Pa. — Taylor Raddysh struck twice as the Otters downed Sudbury.
Cade Robinson and Carson Edwardson also scored for Erie (7-6-2).
Troy Lajeunesse replied for the Wolves (5-9-2).
—
GENERALS 4 67’S 3
OSHAWA, Ont. — Nick Wong registered the game-winning power-play goal for the Generals as they came back to beat Ottawa.
Serron Noel, Kenny Huether and Ian Blacker rounded out the attack for Oshawa (8-5-2).
Kody Clark, Sasha Chmelevski and Peter Stratis scored for the 67’s (9-6-1).